$6.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will post $6.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

