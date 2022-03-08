6,936 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

