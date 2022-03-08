7,318 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

