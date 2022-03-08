$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $5.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

