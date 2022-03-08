894 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $183.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.21 and a 200 day moving average of $210.02. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

