908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 800,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,757. The firm has a market cap of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

