908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

