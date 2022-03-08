942 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

