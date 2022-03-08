Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.58.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The stock has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.