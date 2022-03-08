ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 520,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

