Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 221,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

