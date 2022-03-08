Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acacia Research by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

