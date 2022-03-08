Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

