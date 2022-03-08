AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRX opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

