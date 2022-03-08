Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
