Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,287. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

