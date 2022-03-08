Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $655.17. 584,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,154. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

