Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock worth $862,563,628. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

