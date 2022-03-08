Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 558 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. 107,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,006. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.