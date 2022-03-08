Acushnet Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of GOLF opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

