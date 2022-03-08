Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will report $554.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $580.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 668,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

