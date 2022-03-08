Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $58,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 131,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,451. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

