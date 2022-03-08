Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $13.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,295. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.36 and its 200 day moving average is $587.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

