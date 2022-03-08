Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 6.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $159,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,091. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

