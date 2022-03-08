Addenda Capital Inc. Has $35.96 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

