Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 430.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,910 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,236 shares of company stock worth $1,137,269 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.