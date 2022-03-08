Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,488 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VMware by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

NYSE VMW traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.34. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.