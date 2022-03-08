Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 110,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.73. 41,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $345.60 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

