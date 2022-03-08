Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

