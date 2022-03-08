Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $437.97 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.36 and a 200-day moving average of $587.51. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.