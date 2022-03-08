Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,009. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.91 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

