Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

