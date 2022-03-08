Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

