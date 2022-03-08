Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

