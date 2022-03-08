Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.
Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
