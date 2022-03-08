Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.25. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The firm has a market cap of C$952.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

