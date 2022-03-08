Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

