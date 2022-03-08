AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
