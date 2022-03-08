Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $897.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

