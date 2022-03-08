Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,739. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$671.18 million and a P/E ratio of 56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

