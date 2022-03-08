AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of AGCO worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.82.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

