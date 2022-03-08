AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.80

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 75172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.67.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72. The stock has a market cap of C$480.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.