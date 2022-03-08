Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.27 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

