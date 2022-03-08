AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $817,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

