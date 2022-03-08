Akroma Market Cap Tops $29,887.66 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $29,887.66 and $61.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06646385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00068658 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

