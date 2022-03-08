Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 440,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,470,182 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

