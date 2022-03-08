Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $85.40

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.40, but opened at $82.05. Alcoa shares last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 107,819 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.
In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 144.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,203 shares during the last quarter.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
