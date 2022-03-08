Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $85.40

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.40, but opened at $82.05. Alcoa shares last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 107,819 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 144.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,203 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

