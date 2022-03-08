Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.77 Million

Brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to announce $262.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.70 million and the highest is $280.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $251.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

