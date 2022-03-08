Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $610.84 on Friday. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $605.14 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.