Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

