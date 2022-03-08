Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ALNA stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 36,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,728. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

