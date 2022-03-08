Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.